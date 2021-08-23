Storms Destroy Backpacks That Were Meant for Hartford School Students

At least 100 backpacks that were going to be given to Hartford school students today, before the start of the new school year, have been destroyed by rain and Tropical Storm Henri. The Village for Families & Children is seeking donations to replace what was lost.

The Village for Families & Children said boxes with at least 100 backpacks that were to be given to Hartford Public school students before the first day of school have been destroyed because of rain and storms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Village for Families & Children, a Hartford-based organization, provides help for students in many Hartford Public Schools and said the need for this support had already increased this year.

The Village for Families & Children plans to launch a social media campaign later today in hopes of getting help to get new backpacks.

They said school uniforms, shoes that fit and comfortable backpacks are in high demand as students in Greater Hartford return to in-person learning this fall amid the pandemic, which closed schools and sent students home to learn remotely.

The Village for Families & Children is accepting donations. Learn more or make a donation here.