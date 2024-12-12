Stratford

Stratford police detective in need of kidney transplant

By Jeremy Chen

Mary-Ann Madera

The family of a Stratford police officer is hoping to find a kidney match this holiday season.

Detective Jennifer Murolo has been suffering from a kidney disease that’s now in its advanced stages. The family is trying to find a donor before she has to be on dialysis in about four months.

Her family and fellow officers in the Stratford Police Department say Murolo has focused her life on helping people and caring for abused or abandoned animals.

Now, they’re helping her look for a donor match after not being able to find one within the police department or family so far.

“As somebody who works for me, she is diligent. She is reliable and she is a hardworking detective,” Captain Jerry Pinto said.

Pinto said the police department is doing everything they can to help Murolo and accommodate her needs.

If anyone believes they may be a match, they’re being asked to go to the Yale New Haven Transplantation website or to call them at 866-925-3897 for more information.

