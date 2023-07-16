Strong storms cause damage, flooding in Connecticut

Strong storms that moved through Connecticut on Sunday caused damage and flooding in several cities and towns.
Flooding closes roads across the state
We have received reports of several road closures in Connecticut.
The following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Avon
- Route 167 at Burnham Road
- Berlin
- Farmington Avenue
- Bristol
- Route 229 at Route 72
- Middle Street and Riverside Avenue
- Cheshire
- Blacks Road between Highland Avenue and Wolf Hill Road
- Danbury
- Backus Avenue
- East Haven
- Hemingway Avenue and Coe Avenue between Main Street and Silver Sands Road
- Hartford
- Riverside Park
- New Britain
- High Street
- Overlook Avenue
- Norfolk
- Route 44 at Tim O'Conner Road and Blackberry Street
- Torrington
- Saw Mill Hill Road at Cardinal Circle
- Britton Avenue
- Summer Street
- Torringford Street by County Road
- Goshen Road by Klug Hill Road
- West Hartford
- Brace Road
- Wolcott
- Spindle Hill Road near the Waterbury line and Townline Road
There is no estimate for when any of the roads will reopen.
Flooding closes airport in New Haven
Tweed New Haven Airport is closed until further notice due to flooding.
Airport officials said the terminal is closed and crews are working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.
Officials at the airport says they are receiving incoming flights, but planes aren't able to leave.
According to the airport, Tweed New Haven acts as a collection bowl for neighborhood flood waters. In order to open tide gates to drain the water, high tide needs to recede.
Microburst may have hit Wethersfield
A microburst may be to blame for some storm damage in Wethersfield on Sunday.
The Town of Wethersfield Emergency Operations Center said a microburst may have hit on the Silas Deane Highway around 10 a.m.
Town officials said several small trees came down, flashing from a building came off and several trees were damaged.
A microburst is described as a column of fast moving sinking air that spreads out as it gets closer to the ground. When the air hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions (much like a rock making ripples in a pond) and can cause damage to property.
Storm brings down trees, causes property damage
A tree came down on a car on Summit Street in Manchester. It also appears to have taken wires down.
A large tree was also uprooted in the front yard of a home on Waters Avenue in Rocky Hill.
Heavy rain and strong storms moved through the state on Sunday, triggering a tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warning and flooding watches and warnings.
Most of the warnings and watches have since expired, but more heavy rain is expected to move through Sunday night.
You can get the latest details on the storm here.
