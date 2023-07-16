Strong storms cause damage, flooding in Connecticut

Strong storms that moved through Connecticut on Sunday caused damage and flooding in several cities and towns.

We have received reports of several road closures in Connecticut.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

Avon Route 167 at Burnham Road

Berlin Farmington Avenue



NBC Connecticut Water is covering Farmington Avenue in Berlin on Sunday afternoon.

Bristol Route 229 at Route 72 Middle Street and Riverside Avenue



Lillian Stone Route 229 in Bristol is flooded on Sunday.

Cheshire Blacks Road between Highland Avenue and Wolf Hill Road

Danbury Backus Avenue



East Haven Hemingway Avenue and Coe Avenue between Main Street and Silver Sands Road

Hartford Riverside Park



NBC Connecticut

New Britain High Street Overlook Avenue



NBC Connecticut

Norfolk Route 44 at Tim O'Conner Road and Blackberry Street

Torrington Saw Mill Hill Road at Cardinal Circle Britton Avenue Summer Street Torringford Street by County Road Goshen Road by Klug Hill Road

West Hartford Brace Road



Mark LaPointe Firefighters are on Brace Road in West Hartford where flooding has closed the road.

Wolcott Spindle Hill Road near the Waterbury line and Townline Road



Wolcott Police Department

There is no estimate for when any of the roads will reopen.

Tweed New Haven Airport is closed until further notice due to flooding.

Airport officials said the terminal is closed and crews are working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

Officials at the airport says they are receiving incoming flights, but planes aren't able to leave.

According to the airport, Tweed New Haven acts as a collection bowl for neighborhood flood waters. In order to open tide gates to drain the water, high tide needs to recede.

A microburst may be to blame for some storm damage in Wethersfield on Sunday.

The Town of Wethersfield Emergency Operations Center said a microburst may have hit on the Silas Deane Highway around 10 a.m.

Town officials said several small trees came down, flashing from a building came off and several trees were damaged.

A microburst is described as a column of fast moving sinking air that spreads out as it gets closer to the ground. When the air hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions (much like a rock making ripples in a pond) and can cause damage to property.

Storm brings down trees, causes property damage

A tree came down on a car on Summit Street in Manchester. It also appears to have taken wires down.

Mary Anne Williams A tree came down on trop of a car on Summit Street in Manchester on Sunday.

A large tree was also uprooted in the front yard of a home on Waters Avenue in Rocky Hill.

NBC Connecticut The storm caused a large tree to be uprooted in a yard in Rocky Hill.

Heavy rain and strong storms moved through the state on Sunday, triggering a tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warning and flooding watches and warnings.

Most of the warnings and watches have since expired, but more heavy rain is expected to move through Sunday night.

