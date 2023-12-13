Student arrested for threatening to bring bomb to school in Torrington: PD

A middle schooler has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bring a bomb to school on Thursday, police said.

Authorities said they were made aware of an email that was sent out to other middle schoolers about a student bringing a bomb to school.

Investigators eventually located the kid who sent the message after hacking into another student's email. That student was suspended and arrested, according to police.

The police department determined that the threat wasn't credible. Classes will go on as normal on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.