Quinnipiac University student center reopens after report of pipe bomb

The student center at Quinnipiac University has reopened after getting a report of a possible pipe bomb on campus.

University officials told NBC Connecticut that Carl Hanson Student Center was evacuated and people were asked to steer clear of the area.

In a message to students, officials said that the Regional Bomb Squad responded to campus for reports of a pipe bomb, but no bomb was found.

The student center and Tator Hall have reopened and the building has been deemed safe.

University officials said classes scheduled to meet in Tator Hall will move online for the rest of the the day. If meeting online isn't an option, faculty will contact students about course material.

West Haven Public Schools said some of their school buses dropped off students a little later than normal because of the police activity.