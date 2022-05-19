Students, Teachers Hospitalized After Mace Incident at New Haven School

Twelve students and two teachers at Wexler Grant School in New Haven were taken to the hospital Thursday after potentially being exposed to mace in a classroom.

The kids and teachers began experiencing watery eyes and scratchy throats, according to a spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools. They were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution.

The rest of the school was evacuated while firefighters searched for the source of the problem. They found evidence of contamination of a mace-like spray in a cubicle in the classroom.

The classroom was being cleaned and ventilated.