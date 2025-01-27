Substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to students in Norwalk

Police have arrested a substitute teacher who is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students in Norwalk.

Investigators said Norwalk Police received a complaint on Sept. 16, 2024, about a middle school substitute teacher sending inappropriate messages to students.

Detectives said they conducted an extensive investigation, which included numerous interviews, digital forensic examinations and the execution of search warrants.

An arrest warrant was granted by Stamford Superior Court and Richard Lovallo, 64, was arrested on Friday.

The Stamford man is facing charges including risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor and harmful communication with a minor.

He is due in court on Feb. 7.