Norwalk

Substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to students in Norwalk

File photo
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a substitute teacher who is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students in Norwalk.

Investigators said Norwalk Police received a complaint on Sept. 16, 2024, about a middle school substitute teacher sending inappropriate messages to students.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Detectives said they conducted an extensive investigation, which included numerous interviews, digital forensic examinations and the execution of search warrants.

An arrest warrant was granted by Stamford Superior Court and Richard Lovallo, 64, was arrested on Friday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Stamford man is facing charges including risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor and harmful communication with a minor.

He is due in court on Feb. 7.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us