Suffield Teacher Used Offensive Racial, Gender Stereotypes in Class: School Officials

School officials in Suffield are investigating after a teacher used what they said were “harmful and highly offensive racial and gender stereotypes in classroom discussions.”

The superintendent and Suffield High School officials sent a letter to families saying the district and school reject the “damaging and inaccurate statements that were made and we believe it is imperative that this be clearly articulated in the correspondence we are sending you.”

They said they are taking the matter very seriously and will take all administrative action necessary to ensure it does not happen again.

“The Suffield Public Schools is deeply committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools, and this conduct will not be tolerated,” the letter said.

School counselors and social workers will be made available to any student who would like support.

No additional information was released.