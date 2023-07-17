Survey underway aims to improve quality of life for Hispanic communities

Right now in Connecticut, there is a chance for members of Latino communities to weigh in on their quality of life through a pilot program. The Hispanic Federation is conducting a month-long online survey through July, addressing everything from health care, to housing, to jobs and education.

The results aim to determine the greatest needs for Hispanic communities, and they could lead to change for people across the greater Harford area.

With his phone in hand and some simple clicks, Eddie Torres answered the survey’s 46 questions.

“It's a quick survey. It only takes about 30 minutes, maybe 15. Take your time with it,” Torres said.

Those questions could improve his quality of life.

“I pray that a lot of people can take the survey, because we can have an impact on the future,” Torres said.

Torres learned about the survey after he received a pamphlet at his Hartford church. He is now one of 300 people to take the online Survey on the Quality of Life of the Latino Community in the Greater Hartford Area.

“Being able to take the survey was great, because I was able to give feedback at the end,” Torres said. “I'm willing to help anybody and everybody in Harford to move forward.”

Conducted by the regional chapter of the national non-profit the Hispanic Federation and its partners, the survey is open to Latinos 18 and older living in the city of Hartford or 29 surrounding towns.

The questions address access to health care, transportation and affordable housing. They also go over education, workforce development and finances.

“This survey was crafted specifically taking in consideration how the Latino community in the Hartford area has grown throughout the years and the continued barriers and challenges that they are facing,” said Yanidsi Velez, Hispanic Federation New England Regional Director. “When we crafted the survey, we really wanted to hone in on the details, really have a clear perspective: what are the challenges— daily challenges— for our community?”

The survey will remain open through July. Then results will be analyzed by several focus groups and compiled into a report this fall. The Hispanic Federation is working on this with its partners the Latino Endowment Fund and the Hartford Foundation.

During next year’s legislative session, the Hispanic Federation will use the data to advocate for bills and funding.

“Sometimes we say there is no way for me to talk with legislators, there is no way for me to discuss my concerns,” Velez said. “This is exactly the venue, the opportunity for the Latino communities. Anyone who wants to hop in and really share their concerns, their opinion, their voice, this is the time.”

The Hispanic Federation will also share the results with their local member organizations, like the Center for Latino Progress in Hartford.

“This is a wonderful tool to learn more about the community,” said Arleen Cohen, Center for Latino Progress Executive Director. “It will help organizations like ours to determine, looking to the existing programs that we are offering, and see what else can we offer to the community and how can we help them based on the needs that they have.”

For Torres, the chance to take the survey offers personal gratification.

“It was important for me because I've made a lot of negative choices, went down a negative path in life. I was caught in a cycle for 35-40 years,” Torres said.

Especially meaningful, knowing his answers could help others in his neighborhood. ​

“I look at young Latino men,” Torres said. “If I can help prevent a kid, a teenager, anybody, can help anybody not go down that path? I'm willing to do whatever it takes.”

The Hispanic Federation hopes about 1,000 people will take the survey before it closes at the end of the month. Anyone who does has the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win $250. If you want to take the survey, you can do so here online.