Waterbury

Suspect Charged in Deadly Waterbury Hit-and-Run

Police have arrested a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waterbury last month.

On October 22, 67-year-old James Gatlin was hit while pushing a shopping ard and trying to cross Wolcott Street near Pep Boys Auto Parts, according to police.

Investigators said the car that hit him did not stop and kept driving with Gaitlin still on the hood. Gatlin later died of his injuries at St. Mary's Hospital.

Investigators said they later found the suspect vehicle, a 1994 Pontiac Sunbird, parked in a driveway on East Main Street.

Police arrested 47-year-old Richard DiNicola Wednesday.

DiNicola is charged with evading responsibility in an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury, tampering with physical evidence, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, and failure to renew registration.

Waterbury Police
The suspect car involved in the Oct. 22 hit-and-run.

DiNicola was held on a $100,000 bond.

