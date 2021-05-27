Suspect in 1984 Case in Avon Identified Through DNA: Police

A suspect in a case Avon police have been investigating since 1984 has been identified through DNA and he is due in court in Connecticut on Friday.

George Legere, 73, was arrested on May 19 in Springfield, Massachusetts as a fugitive from justice. The warrant was served at the Hampden County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts, according to Avon police.

He is being charged with three counts of kidnapping in the first degree.

The investigation started on April 13, 1984 when officers responded to Avonwood Road in Avon at 3:58 a.m., where a person was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle and the horn was going off.

Police said they determined the person has been abducted and sexually assaulted.

DNA was collected and sent to the state lab, but there was no match.

It was entered into the national offender DNA database and Avon police said they were recently notified of a match to Legere. His DNA had been collected when at the time of his latest release for prison in Massachusetts, according to police.

He is being held on a $675,000 bond and will be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.