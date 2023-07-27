EAST HARTFORD

Suspect in East Hartford shooting death charged as fugitive of justice from New Jersey: police

Scene of a Fatal shooting on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford
A suspect in the murder of a 40-year-old man in East Hartford Sunday night has been arrested on a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey, according to East Hartford police.

East Hartford police said Keiran K. Walker, 39, is a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Sean Arcari, of East Hartford, but their case is still pending and Walker is being held as a fugitive from justice in connection with a case in New Jersey.

Walker has an outstanding warrant out of New Jersey and he was taken into custody as he was fleeing from an apartment complex in East Hartford, East Hartford police said.

The bond set for the New Jersey case is $1 million and Walker is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today for the fugitive of justice charge. 

