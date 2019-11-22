Suspect in Plainfield Assault Returned to Victim’s House a Day Later: Police

Plainfield police have arrested a man who they said assaulted a Moosup resident, then returned to her house a day later.

Police said they responded to a home in Moosup at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and the victim told police that 23-year-old Alec Ramsey, of Moosup, had assaulted her.

Ramsey was gone when police arrived, and they found him at Cumberland Farms in Moosup, arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct, assault in the third degree, strangulation in the third degree, unlawful restraint in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Ramsey was initially held on a $20,000 bond but was transported to Backus Hospital due to a medical condition, police said.

He was released into hospital care on a $50,000.00 non-surety bond at the request of the States Attorney’s Office, conditions of release were set and Ramsey was scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, police were called to the same house they had responded to the day before when the victim said Ramsey had returned to the area of her home, police said.

Authorities found Ramsey and arrested him again.

Ramsey was then charged with breach of peace in the second degree, stalking in the third degree, harassment in the second degree and violation of conditions of release in the first degree.

He is being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned today.