Suspected fentanyl found in bathroom at Cheney Tech in Manchester

Students at Cheney Tech in Manchester were dismissed early Friday after suspected fentanyl was found in a bathroom at the school, according to state police.

School security notified the school resource officer of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor of a bathroom just after 10:30 a.m.

A field test was done on the powder, which came back as suspected fentanyl.

No one was exposed to the substance and there were no injuries, state police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The school was dismissed early as a precaution.

There will be no after-school activities, according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

Anyone will information about the incident is asked to contact the Cheney Tech school resource officer, Trooper Justin Nunez at (860) 534-1000 or by email at justin.nunez@ct.gov.