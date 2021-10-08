Suspected Hazmat Incident at UConn Causing Evacuations: School Officials

University officials said what appears to be a hazmat incident is causing evacuations on the University of Connecticut Storrs campus.

Everyone in the Gant buildings was evacuated. This includes the West, North and South buildings, school officials said in an alert to students and staff.

NBC Connecticut

Officials say the incident is confined to one area.

A spokesperson for UConn said the incident appears to be minor and one person is being evaluated.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.