Suspects in Westport Ulta Theft in Custody After Crash on I-95: Police

Three people suspected in a shoplifting at Ulta in Westport are in custody after a crash on Interstate 95, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Ulta Beauty at 1365 Post Road East just before noon on Thursday to investigate a larceny and store employees said three people entered the store, placed merchandise into bags that they were carrying, and left the business without paying for them, then ran toward Old Road, presumably to a waiting car.

A short time later, a vehicle crashed on I-95 and four people reportedly ran from the car into the Saugatuck section of Westport.

Police said they set up a perimeter and called for the assistance of a State Police K-9 and three people were found and taken into custody on Treadwell Avenue.

If a fourth person involved, it is believed that party has since left the area, police said.

They are in the process of identifying the suspects and said charges are pending.