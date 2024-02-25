New London

‘Swatting' incident reported in New London

By Katie Langley

Police in New London say they received a fake report of a murder-hostage situation on Linden Street early this morning.

They responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. from an individual who said he had killed someone and took another victim hostage, only to discover they were given false information upon arriving at the scene.

"Swatting" calls are fake reports to police, meant to deliberately deceive officers and trigger an armed response.

There was a similar event earlier this month in Naugatuck.

The New London incident is still under investigation and Police encouraged anyone with information to call 860-447-1481 or text their anonymous tip line at Tip411 and typing NLPDTip.

