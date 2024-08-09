Crime and Courts

Teen arrested after chase through several towns: state police

State police have arrested a 19-year-old New Britain man who is accused of somehow displaying a gun at a driver on Interstate 395 in Griswold, then leading police on a chase through several towns.

The investigation started around 4:34 p.m. on Thursday when a driver called 911 from I-395 North and reported that the driver of a white BMW X5 SUV had displayed a firearm toward them.

Troopers found the driver near exit 24, but he didn’t stop, police said.

Troopers then followed the vehicle, the driver got off I-395 in Plainfield and the chase continued on state roads, according to state police.

They said the driver nearly hit a trooper from Troop D head-on along Route 14 in Canterbury, then the chase continued through Plainfield, Canterbury, Scotland and Windham before ending in Columbia.

After the pursuit ended, the driver and passenger ran and police apprehended the driver and took him into custody.

The BMW had been stolen out of Ridgefield, state police said, and a firearm was found at the scene.

The driver was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer/resisting, reckless endangerment in the first degree, threatening in the first degree armed/displayed firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle second offense, larceny in the sixth degree, possession of a controlled substance, engaging police in a pursuit and reckless driving.  

Police have not found the passenger, who they said is a child. They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect who has been arrested is due in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Liam Flanagan at Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6500 or email liam.flanagan@ct.gov.

