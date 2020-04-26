Teen Arrested, Second Suspect at Large After Stabbing in Manchester

Manchester police have arrested a teenager and another suspect remains at large following a stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Center Street around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of an active assault with one person stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found a 56-year-old man on the rear steps of the home. He was conscious when he was found bleeding from a stab wound.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, authorities added.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect and others involved in the incident fled before police arrived, police said.

Investigators said they determined an argument between the victim and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old John Blackshear, turned into an active assault.

Blackshear and a teenager, later identified as 18-year-old Jillian Holden, were outside of a home on Center Street when the victim and Blackshear began to argue, police said.

At some point, Blackshear asked Holden to get a knife for him and after giving Blackshear the knife, he used it to stab the victim, investigators added.

Holden was found on Porter Street in Manchester shortly after the investigation began.

She was placed under arrest and is facing charges including interfering with an officer, violation of a protective order, conspiracy to commit assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. Holden is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Blackshear and he remains at large, police said. The weapon believed to be used in the stabbing has not been recovered and Blackshear is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Blackshear's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.