Teen crashes through vacant store in Manchester during driving lesson: police

A teen who was learning to drive crashed through a vacant store in Manchester Friday, and went through the building and a concrete wall, according to police.

Police said the 16-year-old young man was behind the wheel of a 2000 Ford Windstar, learning to drive under the direction of a 73-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle, when the teen lost control of the minivan and crashed into an unoccupied store at 205 Spencer St., next to Ocean State Job Lot.

The teenage driver and the 73-year-old man, who are both from East Hartford, sustained minor injuries, police said.

The sign on the vacant store says Hancock Fabrics.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS, the fire marshal’s office and the town of Manchester Building Department also all responded.

Eversource was also called due to potential damage to the building’s electrical supply.