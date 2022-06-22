Teen Injured in New Haven Shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on Foote Street around 10:04 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had been shot.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where authorities said he is listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting 'NHPD plus the message" to 274637.