Teen killed in crash on Route 25 in Trumbull: police

An 18-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a crash in Trumbull on Friday night.

State police said a BMW X5 driven by an 18-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island man sideswiped a BMW X1 driven by a 61-year-old Braintree, Vermont man on Route 25 South near exit 9 in Trumbull around 11 p.m.

After the initial collision, the BMW X5 spun out of control, went into the median, rolled over and hit several trees, according to state police.

Timothy Campbell, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was in the back seat and died at the scene, state police said.

The driver and two other passengers in the car were injured and taken to a hospital. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

No one in the other car was injured.

Route 25 South was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call Troop G at (203) 696-2500.