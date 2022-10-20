Teen Sentenced to Prison for Killing 18-Year-Old in Stamford

A then-15-year-old has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering a teenage Stamford man in 2018, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

The now 19-year-old Sirus Dixon killed Antonio Robinson in Stamford on May 31, 2018.

In July, Dixon was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

Trial testimony suggested that Dixon and two others encountered Robinson under an overpass. After a confrontation, Dixon allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Robinson and his friend as they ran away.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said Robinson died at the hospital that night. He was 18.

Dixon had just been released from juvenile detention two months before the shooting.