Teen seriously injured in fireworks accident in Somers

A teenager has serious injuries after a fireworks accident in Somers on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters were called to Springfield Road shortly before 11 p.m. after getting a report of a fireworks accident with injuries.

Emergency crews arrived and said learned two people had been injured when an illegal fireworks display stand tipped over and launched toward a crowd.

According to fire officials, a 16-year-old female was the most seriously injured with severe burns to her chest. She was transported to Baystate Hospital in Springfield to be stabilized and was then flown to a burn center in Boston.

The second person who was injured in the incident was treated at the scene.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is now investigating the incident.