Hartford

Teen Shot on Madison Street in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A teenager was taken to the hospital after getting shot on Madison Street in Hartford Monday night.

Police said a 19-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers determined that the shooting happened in the area of 130 Madison St. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
