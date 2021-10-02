Southington

Teen Stabbed After Altercation at Apple Harvest Festival in Southington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Southington Police said they're investigating after a teen was stabbed following an altercation at the Apple Harvest Festival Saturday night.

Master Sergeant Nathan Boislard told NBC Connecticut that police responded to an altercation between two teenage boys. The fight happened on Apple Harvest Festival grounds on Main Street near Center and Academy streets, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they determined that one of the teens had what appeared to be a stab wound to the abdomen. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in surgery. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The teen who allegedly stabbed the other teen was taken into custody. Police said they're investigating whether or not this stemmed from a larger fight between several teens.

Local

womens rights 36 mins ago

Demonstrators Gather At State Capitol For Abortion Rights Rally

hartford shooting 59 mins ago

Man Injured During Shooting on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford

A woman at the festival who witnessed the altercation said there was a lot of chaos and her mother instincts went into play to interject the fight.

"A lot of the younger crowd was taking videos, they thought it was entertainment," Angelica Espada said.

"They need better examples here. They need adults that are going to lead them on the right path," she continued.

This article tagged under:

SouthingtonstabbingSouthington Policestabbing investigationSouthington Apple Harvest Festival
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us