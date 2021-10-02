Teen Stabbed After Altercation at Apple Harvest Festival in Southington

Southington Police said they're investigating after a teen was stabbed following an altercation at the Apple Harvest Festival Saturday night.

Master Sergeant Nathan Boislard told NBC Connecticut that police responded to an altercation between two teenage boys. The fight happened on Apple Harvest Festival grounds on Main Street near Center and Academy streets, officials said.

When police arrived, they determined that one of the teens had what appeared to be a stab wound to the abdomen. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in surgery. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The teen who allegedly stabbed the other teen was taken into custody. Police said they're investigating whether or not this stemmed from a larger fight between several teens.

A woman at the festival who witnessed the altercation said there was a lot of chaos and her mother instincts went into play to interject the fight.

"A lot of the younger crowd was taking videos, they thought it was entertainment," Angelica Espada said.

"They need better examples here. They need adults that are going to lead them on the right path," she continued.