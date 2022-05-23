Teen Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at Shelton House Party Released on Bond

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a Shelton teen at a house party was released on bond Monday, according to his attorney.

Raul Valle, 16, of Milford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with murder for the stabbing death of 17-year-old James (Jimmy) McGrath during a fight outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive.

Valle appeared in Derby Superior Court Thursday. He is being charged as an adult and was being held on $2 million bond before his release Monday.

In all, four people were stabbed, according to police. McGrath died of his injuries. The other victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to court documents, Valle and at least two others drove to the Laurel Glen address after a brief fight at another party on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton that was attended by students of St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull.

Several witnesses told police that some Shelton High School students who showed up at the party on Lazy Brook Road were "jumped" at the party, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

After the Shelton students left the Lazy Brook Road location and arrived at the Laurel Glen Drive home, there was a group text exchange between students from both of the schools, witnesses told police.

It was shortly after that Valle and the others showed up at the party on Laurel Glen Drive, according to the affidavit.

Several witnesses told police Valle and another teen got out of a Honda SUV and began to fight students on the front lawn. The witnesses said there were multiple people involved in the fight.

One witness told police Valle and another person he was with began to walk back to their car when Valle turned and stabbed McGrath in the stomach, according to the arrest affidavit. The witness described seeing a lot of blood.

Several witnesses who were shown photos of different people by police identified Valle as the person who stabbed McGrath, according to the court documents.

Valle is charged with murder and first-degree assault. He is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on June 15.

McGrath, who was a student at Fairfield Prep, was laid to rest Friday.

As Fairfield Prep traveled to Shelton High for a boys lacrosse match on Wednesday, hundreds of people showed up to honor James McGrath.