Teen suspected in Stratford home invasion suspected of crimes in CT, New York and New Jersey

A New Jersey teen who is suspected of committing a home invasion in Stratford in July is suspected in a spree of crimes in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, according to police.

Stratford police said he is suspected of stealing $200,000 worth of vehicles and other valuables in the three states since July 2024.

An 18-year-old Newark, New Jersey man and several others went into a home in the Lordship section of town Stratford early on the morning of July 15 and stole the victim’s vehicle and other valuables and also removed the registration plates from other vehicles in the neighborhood, Stratford police said.

New Jersey State Police found the 18-year-old with a gun in Irvington, New Jersey on Sept. 19 and took him into custody after a brief car chase. He will face firearms and a variety of other charges in New Jersey, according to Stratford police.

He is being held as a fugitive from justice until extradition back to Connecticut to face charges.

Stratford police said New York City Police apprehended a minor on Aug. 22 during a home invasion in Brooklyn, New York and that person is also suspected in the Stratford home invasion.

Stratford police expect more arrests in the case.