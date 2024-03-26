The Bushnell announces the shows for 2024-2025 Broadway Series

The Bushnell in Hartford has announced the seven musicals in its 2024-2025 Broadway Series season.

Here's a look at the shows and when you can see them.

The Bushnell’s 2024-2025 Broadway Series:



A Beautiful Noise

Oct. 1-6

The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise "is the true story of how a kid from Brooklyn, NY became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon."

Disney's The Lion King

Nov. 13-Dec. 1

The Lion King has won six Tony Awards.

MJ the Musical

Dec. 10-15

MJ the Musical centers around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

“MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status,” the description says.

Peter Pan

Feb. 4-9, 2025

“This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro,” the description says.



The Wiz

March 11-16, 2025

“This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world,” the description says.

Some Like It Hot

April 29-May 4, 2025

“Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hit is the ‘glorious, big, high-kicking’ (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime,” the description says.

Back To The Future: The Musical

June 4-8, 2025

The movie is now a Broadway musical.

“When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself -- back to the future,” as the description says.

Encore performances

The Bushnell also announced encore performances of Les Misérables and Six.

Les Misérables

Oct. 29, 2024 – Nov, 3, 2024

“Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption –a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit,” the description says

Six

Dec. 31, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power!,” the description says.



Shubert Theatre in New Haven has also announced the lineup of shows for its 2024-2025 Broadway Series and it includes “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Clue” and more.