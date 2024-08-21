Students move into brand-new dorm at Quinnipiac University

Wednesday was move-in day for some freshman students at Quinnipiac University who are moving into a brand-new dormitory.

The Grove is the newest on-campus housing facility at Quinnipiac and along with it comes a new initiative to help freshmen get acclimated on campus.

The building has 415 beds with some rooms that are single and others that are the traditional double rooms.

There are 15 lounges, a kitchen on every floor of the building, laundry facilities, a music practice room, a wellness lounge, and small group meeting spaces.

The bells and whistles made the building perfect for the goal of fostering a “community” within the Grove.

“Think about coming to college and not knowing anyone at your college you’re going to but knowing that there are other students who commit to this kind of journey of wanting to be involved in one of these eight projects, it reduces stress and anxiety, and it immediately makes students feel connected on a project together that they’re working towards completion with others,” said Tom Ellet, chief experience officer at Quinnipiac University.

Three hundred freshmen will live in the Grove along with 96 upperclassmen who will serve as their mentors.

The goal is to support students by creating community connections, hosting extracurricular activities, and helping students solve their personal issues.

“I feel like our job is a lot more personalized to the student that we’re working with, so I have three mentees and I’m going to be working with each of them to make sure that they’re successful during their time here at Quinnipiac," JP DiDonato, a senior at QU this year and a mentor, said. "I'm going to really be adapting to whatever they need, so if one of them requires more attention, I’m going to be happy to give it. So, I’ve already sent welcome emails to all three of them. I'm excited to meet them this week during move-in.”

On Wednesday students arrived to a warm welcome from QU’s Q-Haul crew.

“The parents and the students, they come onto campus and they open their trunks, whatever they have, and we have these bins and we go to the car and we unload everything, bring them up to the room for everybody so the parents and the students they don’t have to lift everything, it’s all on us,” said Tristin Gorski, a sophomore at QU who is also a part of Q-Haul.

Gorski said the goal is to help students move in with ease. She recalled moving in with the help of Q-Haul just last year as she was entering QU as a first-year student.

“So much stress was alleviated. I was so thankful for my move-in crew. It honestly made the process so much better. I don’t even think I could imagine moving in without having a move-in crew,” Gorski explained.

One of those students reaping the benefits on Wednesday was John Sierra, a freshman and first-year student at QU from Acton, Massachusetts.

“I’m excited. I mean, this is home. I’m excited. A new start,” Sierra said. “I’m hyped. I’m hyped.”

As you enter the building, it’s hard not to notice how new it is because the “new building smell” hits you as soon as you walk in. Sierra said this and Q-Haul’s assistance unpacking his mom’s car added to the entire welcome experience.

“It was a very warm welcome. I can tell I’m going to make new friends here already and I’m going to have a good time,” Sierra explained. "It’s a good feeling. Like clean, fresh, it’s a good start.”

Move-in for The Grove continues until Thursday. Classes start at Quinnipiac University on Monday, Aug. 26.