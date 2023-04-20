If you played Powerball Wednesday night, check your ticket or tickets.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $150,000.

The winning numbers were 4-11-21-38-64 and the Powerball was 11.

Powerplay was 3x and the ticket that won $150,000 had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The ticket that won the $250 million jackpot was sold in Ohio. It was sold in Macedonia, according to Ohio Lottery.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $20 million.