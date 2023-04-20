Powerball

There's a $150,000 Powerball Winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

If you played Powerball Wednesday night, check your ticket or tickets.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $150,000.

The winning numbers were 4-11-21-38-64 and the Powerball was 11.

Powerplay was 3x and the ticket that won $150,000 had Powerplay.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The ticket that won the $250 million jackpot was sold in Ohio. It was sold in Macedonia, according to Ohio Lottery.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $20 million.

Local

Crime and Courts 27 mins ago

Attorney General to Announce National Action on Vehicle Thefts

CT Lottery 53 mins ago

There Is a $100,000 Cash5 Winner in CT

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerballconnecticut lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us