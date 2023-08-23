These are the top 10 high schools in CT

Students are heading back to school and U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of the best high schools in the country.
The national list ranks nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
These are the top 10 high schools in Connecticut
- Darien High School, Darien
- National rank: 191
- Graduation rate: 98%
- College readiness: 73.7
- Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
- National rank: 239
- Graduation rate: 100%
- College readiness: 85.6
- Weston High School, Weston
- National ranking: 255
- Graduation rate: 100
- College readiness: 73.2
- Marine Science Magnet High School, Groton
- National ranking: 264
- Graduation rate: 98%
- College readiness: 84.2
- Staples High School, Westport
- National ranking: 316
- Graduation rate: 99%
- College readiness: 62.2
- New Canaan High School, New Canaan
- National ranking: 320
- Graduation rate: 98%
- College readiness: 67.2
- Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford
- National ranking: 383
- Graduation rate: N/A
- College readiness: 85.8
- Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield
- National ranking: 391
- Graduation rate: 98%
- College readiness: 69.9
- Greenwich High School, Greenwich
- National ranking: 408
- Graduation rate: 97%
- College readiness: 62.7
- Farmington High School, Farmington
- National ranking: 472
- Graduation rate: 99%
- College readiness: 63.9
