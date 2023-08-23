These are the top 10 high schools in CT

Students are heading back to school and U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of the best high schools in the country.

The national list ranks nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

These are the top 10 high schools in Connecticut

Darien High School, Darien National rank: 191 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 73.7

Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford National rank: 239 Graduation rate: 100% College readiness: 85.6

Weston High School, Weston National ranking: 255 Graduation rate: 100 College readiness: 73.2

Marine Science Magnet High School, Groton National ranking: 264 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 84.2

Staples High School, Westport National ranking: 316 Graduation rate: 99% College readiness: 62.2

New Canaan High School, New Canaan National ranking: 320 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 67.2

Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford National ranking: 383 Graduation rate: N/A College readiness: 85.8

Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield National ranking: 391 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 69.9

Greenwich High School, Greenwich National ranking: 408 Graduation rate: 97% College readiness: 62.7

Farmington High School, Farmington National ranking: 472 Graduation rate: 99% College readiness: 63.9



See the full list of Connecticut rankings here.