connecticut schools

These are the top 10 high schools in CT

The national list ranks nearly 24,000 public high schools

By LeAnne Gendreau

Farmington High School
NBCConnecticut.com

Students are heading back to school and U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of the best high schools in the country.

The national list ranks nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

These are the top 10 high schools in Connecticut

  1. Darien High School, Darien
    • National rank: 191
      • Graduation rate: 98%
      • College readiness: 73.7
  2. Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
    • National rank: 239
      • Graduation rate: 100%
      • College readiness: 85.6
  3. Weston High School, Weston
    • National ranking: 255
      • Graduation rate: 100
      • College readiness: 73.2
  4. Marine Science Magnet High School, Groton
    • National ranking: 264
      • Graduation rate: 98%
      • College readiness: 84.2
  5. Staples High School, Westport
    • National ranking: 316
      • Graduation rate: 99%
      • College readiness: 62.2
  6. New Canaan High School, New Canaan
    • National ranking: 320
      • Graduation rate: 98%
      • College readiness: 67.2
  7. Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford
    • National ranking: 383
      • Graduation rate: N/A
      • College readiness: 85.8
  8. Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield
    • National ranking: 391
      • Graduation rate: 98%
      • College readiness: 69.9
  9. Greenwich High School, Greenwich
    • National ranking: 408
      • Graduation rate: 97%
      • College readiness: 62.7
  10. Farmington High School, Farmington
    • National ranking: 472
      • Graduation rate: 99%
      • College readiness: 63.9
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

See the full list of Connecticut rankings here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us