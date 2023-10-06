These events are canceled or postponed because of Saturday's rain

Do you have plans to head out to a fall fair or festival on Saturday?

Here's a list of events that have announced cancellations or postponements in anticipation of Saturday's rain.

Apple Harvest Festival in Southington

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival will be closed yet again because of forecasted heavy rain Saturday.

It will be open on Friday night and there will be a concert at 7 p.m. Soul Sound Revue is performing.

The arts and crafts show will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival was closed on Friday, Sept. 29 because of storms as well.

Park Road Parade in West Hartford

The 23rd annual Park Road Parade has been canceled because of the forecasted rain.

There is no rain date. Parade organizers say it's because of "logistics and the magnitude of resources involved."

The parade was also canceled last year, but they hope people will come out next year on Oct. 5, 2024.

Sponsors will be contacted and given the option of carrying their sponsorship into next year or requesting a refund.

Fall Festival in East Hartford

The East Hartford Fall Festival has been postponed to Sunday, Oct. 8 because of the rain. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alumni Park.

Tickets cost $5 per person and include access to attractions, games and a pumpkin decorating activity that participants will get to take home.

Celebrate Shelton: Downtown Sounds

Celebrate Shelton will now hold their Downtown Sounds: Fall Edition event on their rain date - Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Alpaca Gnomes, along with Nikita and School of Rock, will perform at the Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. Gates will open at noon.

There will be a paint the pumpkin activity and free rides on the Roaming Railroad between 1 and 4 p.m. Event-goers will be greeted with fall shopping and food trucks including Reid's BBQ, Szabos Seafood, New Belgium Brewing and more.

Killingworth Town Wide Tag Sale

The town-wide tag sale has been postponed to Sunday because of the rain. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Bash in West Haven

Organizers have moved the Veterans Bash and the Beach event, and the public safety exposition, to Sunday, Oct. 8.

The free events will take place in Old Grove Park on Palace Street, and the expo is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Veterans Bash is set to take place from 3 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music and nonprofit organizations at the event. To see the updated event flyer, click here.

Harwinton Fair

Fair-goers are being advised that Saturday's tractor pull is being moved up to Friday night starting at 5 p.m.