‘They Betrayed the Entire Profession': CT Officials React to Video of Memphis Deadly Encounter

Connecticut officials are reacting to the deadly encounter between several officers and Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee after videos of the incident were released to the public.

"Those five officers broke their solemn oath to protect and serve. They betrayed the entire profession for all of us who put on a badge everyday to proudly protect and serve."

In a statement issued on behalf of Connecticut State Police and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, state officials say the officers should be held accountable for their actions.

The video is available here. Warning: It shows graphic violence that could be disturbing.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association called the encounter incomprehensible, saying they share in the outrage of Nichols' family, the Memphis community and the country.

"The actions of others, and equally as disturbing, the inaction of others, is inexcusable and an insult to the work of hundreds of thousands of police officers who do their jobs to the best of their abilities in service to their communities each and every day," the association said in a statement.

The association said they're committed to providing the highest level of professional police service to residents.

"We are proud of the men and women that we lead and believe wholeheartedly that they share our vision of public safety and the preservation of life," the association wrote.

Local police departments shared the same sentiment. New London Police described the incident as exceedingly tragic and heartbreaking.

The Farmington Police Department said they support the "fair and considerate treatment of everyone."

Stamford Police said they share the same anger that the community feels, saying there are no words to describe what transpired.

Protestors gathered following the release of video footage Friday night.

Protests broke out across the nation as video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers was released on Friday.