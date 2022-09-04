Thousands Head to Haddam Neck Fair

It’s a tradition that started more than a century ago.

The Haddam Neck Fair is a popular event with the thousands who turn out for all the festivities.

“The first time we come out. We want to experience it. It’s nice out here. Our grandkids are having fun,” said Jose Pavon, of New Britain.

And families have been enjoying themselves at the fair for 110 years.

“We’re trying to stay true to our roots: small, agricultural, family-friendly, all-volunteer organization,” said Dianne McHutchison, the fair’s secretary.

A big draw is the agriculture and exhibits.

“I’ve always been an animal lover. I love it,” said Sadie Harlow, of Haddam.

Harlow was competing and showing her dozen rabbits.

The high school junior also spends time answering folks’ questions, including about house training.

“They think it’s really hard and they are really smart and get it. Like this one, he’s already litter box trained,” said Harlow.

Despite some rain on Sunday evening, organizers say overall the weather has been really good for the fair.

Though there are some questions about Monday.

Right now volunteers are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“We don’t know what the weather is going to do. Haddam Neck this year most of the rain has gone away from us. We haven’t had a lot of hard rain,” said McHutchison.

They tell us there are exciting things planned for Monday.