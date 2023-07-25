Thousands of bees safely relocated after woman discovers hive in her Avon home

What would you do if your walls started buzzing?

Earlier this month, Robin Baran in Avon noticed just that. In addition to warm spots and vibrating in her bedroom walls, she found bees swarming outside her home.

You can see them in this video Baran took:

Suspecting insect intruders, she called Jonny Bee Good, a bee removal service based in the Plantsville area of Southington.

On Tuesday, the bee experts had to cut a hole in Baran's wall. They discovered a horde of bees nesting within the Avon home.

JonnyBeeGood

The reveal was caught on video by Jonny Bee Good:

After tenting the bedroom so bees would not escape, using a special bee removal tool to vacuum up the bugs and four hours of work, Baran's home was finally bee-free.

The best part? The hive is safe and sound.

Robin Baran

They've been relocated to Southington, where they can live out their days on the Jonny Bee Good farm — not in someone's walls.

The company did not use any chemical sprays and removed the bees, honeycomb and nest in an environmentally friendly manner.

Unfortunately, Baran said she didn't get any honey out of the experience, as the hive was too young to produce any while nesting in her home.