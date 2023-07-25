Avon

Thousands of bees safely relocated after woman discovers hive in her Avon home

By Katie Langley

JonnyBeeGood

What would you do if your walls started buzzing?

Earlier this month, Robin Baran in Avon noticed just that. In addition to warm spots and vibrating in her bedroom walls, she found bees swarming outside her home.

You can see them in this video Baran took:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Suspecting insect intruders, she called Jonny Bee Good, a bee removal service based in the Plantsville area of Southington.

On Tuesday, the bee experts had to cut a hole in Baran's wall. They discovered a horde of bees nesting within the Avon home.

JonnyBeeGood

The reveal was caught on video by Jonny Bee Good:

Local

Fairfield 5 mins ago

Fairfield town official sentenced to prison in hazardous waste dumping probe

heat wave 12 mins ago

Staying cool while saving energy as CT braces for heat

After tenting the bedroom so bees would not escape, using a special bee removal tool to vacuum up the bugs and four hours of work, Baran's home was finally bee-free.

The best part? The hive is safe and sound.

Robin Baran

They've been relocated to Southington, where they can live out their days on the Jonny Bee Good farm — not in someone's walls.

The company did not use any chemical sprays and removed the bees, honeycomb and nest in an environmentally friendly manner.

Unfortunately, Baran said she didn't get any honey out of the experience, as the hive was too young to produce any while nesting in her home.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us