Sunday marks the last day of the annual HuskyTHON dance marathon.

Over 2,500 students are dancing and celebrating both virtually and in-person to celebrate the year-long fundraising efforts for the kids and families at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The festivities are expected to wrap up at 7 p.m.

Details regarding the total fundraising amount will be released later tonight.