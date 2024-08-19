Three teens suspected of armed robbery and assault in Trumbull arrested

Police have arrested three Stamford teens who are accused of robbing people at gunpoint, assaulting them and trying to steal their car in the underground parking lot of Target in Trumbull on Sunday.

Police responded to Target on Hawley Lane Target in Trumbull around 5 p.m. to investigate a robbery in the underground parking garage.

The victims told police that they were sitting in their vehicle when an Infiniti parked nearby and the driver waved a gun and approached the victim’s car. Then he opened the back passenger door, sprayed pepper spray and stole a bag containing clothing and an Xbox, police said.

Another suspect then opened the victim’s back door and sprayed pepper spray as he yelled, "give me everything." Another suspect who was wearing ski goggles was hitting the victim’s car with "a stick like a police baton," causing heavy damage, police said.

The victims were forced out of their car and the suspects assaulted and kicked them before they sped away in their Infiniti, police said.

Trumbull EMS responded to the scene to evaluate the victims, but they all refused medical treatment.

Trumbull Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds who were leaving the scene in a black Infiniti.

Police said the suspects were weaving through traffic to try and get away from police, then sped on Route 8/25 and got on Interstate 95 South until the car became disabled in Norwalk.

The teens ran and Westport and Norwalk police who had been advised of the robbery took them into custody.

Police said they recovered a Glock handgun and a police baton.

All three teens were taken into custody and brought to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention. They were due in court on Monday.