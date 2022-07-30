Ticket Sold in Conn. Wins $10,000 in Mega Millions Drawing

One person in Connecticut is a little richer after winning thousands of dollars in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night.

CT Lottery says one person matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. The prize is $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

In total, 158,005 tickets sold in Connecticut won a prize ranging from $2 to $10,000 during the drawing.

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The final value based on actual sales was higher than the estimated $1.28 billion jackpot amount.

That was the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game.