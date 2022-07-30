mega millions

Ticket Sold in Conn. Wins $10,000 in Mega Millions Drawing

Connecticut Mega Millions slips
NBC Connecticut

One person in Connecticut is a little richer after winning thousands of dollars in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night.

CT Lottery says one person matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. The prize is $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

In total, 158,005 tickets sold in Connecticut won a prize ranging from $2 to $10,000 during the drawing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
What Are the 10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won?

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The final value based on actual sales was higher than the estimated $1.28 billion jackpot amount.

Ticket Bought in Chicago Suburb Wins $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot

Local

Hartford 9 mins ago

Teen Injured in Hartford Shooting

Brookfield 44 mins ago

CSP Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash in Brookfield

That was the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsconnecticut lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us