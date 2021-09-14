Tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express to Go on Sale Today

It’s time to start thinking about the magical winter experience of the North Pole Express.

The Essex Steam Train is going to start selling tickets for the North Pole Express today.

The train takes families on a magical ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus and it‘s all set to “’The Night Before Christmas.”

But the journey that families look forward to each year did not happen in 2020 because of the pandemic.

North Pole Express Ticket Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 14: First Class and Coach, full car sales by phone only. First-class cars seat 20, 32, or 36 and coaches seat 64.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: First Class and Coach, partial car sales by phone only.

Sold in blocks of 16 or 18, depending on the car selection.

Friday, Sept. 17: First Class and Coach general ticket sales, online only.

North Pole Express Full Car Sales begin today at 9 a.m.

Essex Steam Train Offers these tips:

Have a few dates in mind in case your first choice is not available.

Know whether you are purchasing First Class or Coach seating.

Listen closely to the opening message as you will be asked to acknowledge the information before proceeding to the queue.

Have your credit card ready for the first available agent.

Have only one representative per household calling in so as not to overwhelm the phone lines.

All sales are final and Essex Steam Train will not be able to refund multiple household purchases made in error.

The call center for North Pole Express is handled at an off-site facility and by phone only. No tickets are available at the station.

9/14/21 - 9 a.m. - Full Car Sales By Phone Only

860-767-0103

800-377-3987

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

All Essex Steam Train & Riverboat guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while boarding and deboarding and while out of your seat on the train and riverboat, inside the gift store and restrooms, and when appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained.

People are asked to maintain a safe social distance from other guests and if you are feeling ill, stay home.