Tomato sauce sold in Connecticut recalled over potential contamination

By Cat Murphy

Food and Drug Administration

A New York-based food distributor is recalling tomato sauce that was sold to retailers in three states, including in Connecticut, due to possible contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Hudson Harvest issued a voluntary recall for its tomato basil sauce because there is “a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

Hudson Harvest, which received reports of “swelling, leaking, or bursting jars,” said the affected jars of tomato basil sauce were sold to retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York in May and June. It is not immediately clear which retailers purchased the sauce.

The company advised consumers not to use the sauce, “even if it does not appear to be spoiled.” Customers who have purchased Hudson Harvest's tomato basil sauce should return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

No cases of foodborne illness have been reported in connection with the sauce, the company said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Hudson Harvest but has not yet heard back.

