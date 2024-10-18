Torrington creates task force to combat rat problem

The City of Torrington is dealing with an influx of unwanted guests – rats – that have terrorized some neighborhoods in recent months.

“They’re like the size of a baked potato -- a big baked potato,” said Samantha Wilson.

Wilson lives on Jardon Street in Torrington, an area with multiple complaints about rats.

She said she’s caught 26 rats already, and they’ve destroyed her garage.

“They’ve destroyed our back workshop cause it was added on after the garage, so it was different flooring. They’ve gone underneath with their tunnels so it’s now caving. It’s been a disaster and a project now we have to take on that we didn’t want to,” Wilson said.

She’s noticed holes all over her property and said the rats have been snacking on her pumpkins.

She and other neighbors suspect the rats came from a property on Route 4 where a vacant building once stood. It was torn down last year. The city hasn’t said where the rat problem originates.

“The town’s not saying that it was the building, but I’m sure everyone is thinking it was the building,” Wilson added.

Some people on the street haven’t noticed rats, while others have spotted them inside their homes.

“It scares me. I get goose pimples just thinking about rats,” Brian Olson said. “My message: get cats. I have three of them and that does it.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mayor Elinor Carbone said they’re formulating a citywide plan to combat the problem, and have organized a task force compromised of the mayor’s office, animal control, the health department, public works, and licensed pest control professionals.

Torrington Area Health Director Robert Rubbo wrote

"To eradicate this problem we will use available data that will help us identify the ‘hot spots’ where heightened activity is occurring and assist to identify the underlying causes of the recent increase in activity," Torrington Area Health Director Robert Rubbo wrote. "These data points will inform a sustainable plan to help eliminate rodent harborage and food sources.”

“I’m hoping they send out exterminators. I don’t know how it’s gonna work, because, I mean, they’re everywhere now,” Wilson said. “I know the town put out pick up your dog poop, and clean up your garbage and all that nonsense, and I’ve been doing that. Still rats.”