Torrington limited recount appears to finalize one race, open another to full recount

It’s been about a week since Election Day.

And a recount in Torrington appears to have settled one state race. But it also opened the door to a recount in another one.

After a recount in Torrington, Republican Lisa Seminara withdrew her concession in the Senate 8th District race.

That limited check was to clear up some discrepancies with vote tallies.

“I was a little surprised at how much there was a change in in the count,” Sen. Seminara said.

In the 8th District race, it found more votes for Seminara and she’s just 266 votes behind democratic challenger Paul Honig.

Now there will be an automatic recount in the 11 towns making up the district.

“I support the recount effort. That's state law and I think it's vital for making people feel that the election has integrity,” Honig said.

Going into the recount, the 65th House District race was tight and got even closer.

But Republican Joe Canino says he still won by a little more than 50 votes which would not trigger an automatic recount.

“I feel great. You know, I appreciate this opportunity given to me by the residents of Torrington,” Canino said.

He beat the incumbent, Democrat Michelle Cook.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Cook for a comment but has not yet heard back.

“She called me last night and, you know, wished me luck and congratulated me. And I thanked her for her 16 years of service here in Torrington. Told her that I am very excited to build upon the work that she has done,” Canino said.

At this point the date for a recount for the 8th Senate district has not yet been announced.