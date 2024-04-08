A total solar eclipse will be visible in over a dozen U.S. states on Monday afternoon. But parts of three New England states -- Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont -- are expected to be among the best places in the country to view the big event due to the mostly clear weather forecast.

You can follow our live updates all day long from NBC10 Boston reporters and meteorologists and our NBC affiliate stations in Maine and Vermont.

Maine, NH, Vermont have the most Google 'eclipse' searches

By Joe Murphy | NBC News

A higher proportion of people are searching Google for "eclipse" in states along the path of today's solar eclipse – with the highest proportion in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Traffic backing up ahead of I-93/I-89 split in NH

By Marc Fortier | NBC10 Boston

Significant backups are being reported on Interstate 93 north in New Hampshire, just south of the I-93/I-89 split heading to Vermont or northern New Hampshire.

Aerial images from NBC10 Boston's Skyranger helicopter showed northbound cars blanketing the highway, while southbound traffic continues to flow freely.

New Hampshire officials had warned in the days leading up to the eclipse that motorists should leave early to make sure they aren't stuck in traffic when the eclipse occurs.

Rooftop views of the eclipse

By Marc Fortier | NBC10 Boston

Boston isn't in the "path of totality" for Monday's eclipse, but it's still going to be a spectacular event. And there are some spectacular options to watch the eclipse as well.

The Revere Hotel is hosting a solar eclipse party on its rooftop from 12-5 p.m. Guests will get special glasses, there will be eclipse decorations and there will be eclipse-themed food and drink, like the Eclipse Elixir and Moon Pies. Over 100 people are expected to attend.

View Boston -- the former "Top of the Hub" -- will also be hosting a viewing party for the eclipse, with glasses and discounted tickets.

Drivers aren't bothered by eclipse traffic

By Mary Markos | NBC10 Boston

People have never been so happy to sit in traffic.

The path of the total solar eclipse cuts across more than a dozen states, and northern New England has the best weather for a clear view. Officials across the region have been urging people to get there early and stay late, pack snacks, fill up their gas tanks and be patient.

We’re just a few miles south of the Interstate 93/Interstate 89 split – so drivers here are heading to both northern New Hampshire and Vermont. And it’s already backed up as of 10:30 a.m. AAA Northeast says they expect traffic to be like a holiday weekend!

State officials are estimating up to 20,000 people will head to the northernmost part of New Hampshire, up to 40,000 people will visit Maine and around 160,000 are going to Vermont. But that’s not stopping people driving hours for a once in a lifetime experience.

“We want to see the entire eclipse, get the full experience, so we don’t care about the travel," Danielle Printz said. "We got the day of from work today, so yeah, it’s worth it."

"I definitely think there’s going to be some traffic, but my son really enjoys this type of stuff and it's just going to be an experience that we don’t get to see too often," said Dave Dixon.

Good morning from Vermont!

By Matt Fortin | NBC10 Boston

Good morning, from Burlington, Vermont!

Activity is beginning on the shores of Lake Champlain in anticipation of Monday's total solar eclipse.

Hours before the eclipse, solar tourists look comfortable with blankets, coolers and snacks. Traffic so far isn’t too bad getting into town.

Traffic already backing up in NH

By Alysha Palumbo | NBC10 Boston

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, traffic on Interstate 93 north was already backed up ahead of the split to Interstate 89 to Vermont as last-minute travelers made their way to northern areas of New Hampshire and Vermont to see the eclipse.

🚨ECLIPSE TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



When and where to see Monday's eclipse

By Marc Fortier | NBC10 Boston

Here's a quick look at the "path of totality" for Monday's eclipse, which will include parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

And if you're planning on heading north on Monday, here's a look at the best spots in nothern New England to see the eclipse.

GreatAmericanEclipse.com A map showing the expected total solar eclipse's path through New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

We also heard last week from the governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on their advise for viewing the big event.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott compared the eclipse excitement to "peak foliage weekend on steroids," while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu advised people to expect traffic similar to what you'd see for a New England Patriots game.

Eclipse traffic expected to be heavy

By Alysha Palumbo | NBC10 Boston

While many tourists headed north over the weekend, even more are expected to make the drive from parts of southern New England to the north during the day on Monday.

NBC10 Boston's Alysha Palumbo, in Hooksett, New Hampshire, said the traffic heading north wasn't too bad on Monday morning but was still a bit heavier than usual.

Authorities have urged people to fill their gas tanks, and bring plenty of snacks and water in case of major traffic delays. They have also said that people should leave early, stay on major roadways and not stop on the highway to view the eclipse.

Your last-minute eclipse forecast

By Tevin Wooten and Sydney Welch | NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Sydney Welch says that the weather will be in the low 60s with mostly clear skies for Monday's eclipse. That means that while there may be some hazy skies, it shouldn't get in the way of eclipse viewing.

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten added that the forecast is still in our favor despite the inbound clouds.

The peak eclipse is about 3:29 p.m. in Boston. The partial eclipse starts at 2:16 p.m. and ends at 4:39 p.m. And don't forget to wear your eclipse glasses!

Monday: Plenty of sun. Afternoon clouds. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Monday night: Calm winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Tuesday: Wind: E: 5-15mph. 50s at the coast. 60s inland. Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain in the afternoon. Highs near 53 degrees.

7 a.m.: Tourists arrive early

By Marc Fortier | NBC10 Boston

Many eclipse tourists traveled to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont over the weekend, making sure they arrived early and didn't have to fight last minute traffic.

In Vermont, downtown Burlington had a Mardi Gras vibe on Sunday, as people packed the pedestrian mall.

And as early as Saturday in Maine, things were already getting pretty wild in Houlton, Maine, including this group of costumed aliens that was seen making their way through the streets.

And numerous people shared photos of cars decorated with eclipse messaging.