Towns Postpone, Cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parades Amid Concerns About Coronavirus

Several cities and towns have decided to cancel or postpone their St. Patrick’s Day parade amid concerns about coronavirus.

Hartford and New Haven have postponed their parades and Danbury has canceled its parade.

Danbury St. Patrick's Day Parade

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton posted on Facebook Tuesday that the parade and flag raising have been canceled.

Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade

On Tuesday, Hartford officials announced that the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, will not happen. Instead, city officials will work with organizers to determine whether the parade or another celebration of Irish culture can be rescheduled for later this year.

On Monday, the mayor’s office in New Haven announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be postponed until further notice in response to the growing spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S.

Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, draws thousands to the city. New Haven has been hosting this parade since the mid-1950s and it is one of the oldest in the nation.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.

Coronavirus Prevention Steps

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.

Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTVOID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.

You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.