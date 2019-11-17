Tracking a Coastal Storm, Showers and Wind

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a large storm developing to our south as it moves northeast.

The storm itself will miss to the east but will be close enough to spread wind and some showers into the state tomorrow.

Persistent northeast winds will pile water into Long Island Sound, where minor coastal flooding is possible from New Haven and points west for today into tonight.

As moisture increases tonight, there is the chance there is enough cold air for an isolated area of freezing drizzle to break out, mainly in the hills.

Monday will feature clouds, gusty winds and chilly temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A few showers are possible, especially in eastern Connecticut.

As the storm pulls away and more cold air moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning, expect another round of rain which could change to a brief period of snow, especially in the hills, before clearing and breezy conditions take over for Tuesday.

