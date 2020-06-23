Tracking an End to the Heat Wave

The high temperature at Bradley Airport (where official records are kept) reached 94 degrees on Monday. That was day 3 of 90+ degree weather, which made our first heat wave of 2020. The heat wave may break today, but we'll still be very close to 90 degrees once again this afternoon.

A cold front will bring us less humid air and a drop in temperature by a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. The more refreshing air will not last long. Humidity will increase once again into the weekend with temperatures that could reach 90 degrees once again this weekend into next week.

The warmer than average weather pattern looks to continue into the much of the extended forecast. Little rain is in the forecast besides a few showers and thunderstorm chances.

Get the latest First Alert forecast here.