Tractor-Trailer Rollover, Fire Closes I-84 in Southbury and Newtown

A tractor-trailer rollover and fire closed parts of Interstate 84 in Southbury and Newtown Tuesday morning.

State police said a tractor-trailer that was carrying lumber caught fire and dumped wood all over the highway.

According to troopers, both sides of the highway in Newtown and Southbury are closed from exits 11 through 14 and will be for an extended amount of time. There's no estimate for when the highway may reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has also been called to the scene due to a diesel spill, state police added.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.