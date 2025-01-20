Connecticut

‘Trade Connecticut for Italy?' Ned Lamont responds to ‘SNL' sketch

By Angela Fortuna

Saturday Night Live - Season 50

Trading Connecticut for Italy?

That was a topic of discussion during this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

The sketch comedy show did an "MSNBC Special Coverage" segment, in which cast members posed as well-known news anchors. They talked about President Donald Trump's inauguration, and well as other topics, but were interrupted by multiple "breaking news" stories.

SNL's Sarah Sherman, who appeared to play MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, interrupts a co-anchor, saying, "I'm sorry. I have to interrupt you. We have some breaking news...Trump has apparently just told reporters that he wants to 'Trade Connecticut for Italy.' I mean, that's just crazy," she said.

SNL posted video of the interaction here with the caption "MSNBC panelists do their best to focus on the news that matters."

Gov. Ned Lamont reacted to the sketch on X a day later, saying "Trading CT for Italy? Have you ever had cheese from Litchfield, wine from Wallingford or pizza from New Haven?"

"Doesn't sound like a fair trade to me," he continued.

Trump was officially sworn in as the nation's 47th president on Monday morning. Click here for live updates.

