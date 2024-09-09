Simsbury

Expect traffic delays Tuesday for opening of Raising Cane's in Simsbury

By Angela Fortuna

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers sign
With the opening of the second Raising Cane's location in Connecticut on Tuesday, local police are urging drivers to be mindful of increased traffic and delays.

Police in Simsbury are warning anyone driving on Route 44 in Avon and Route 167 in Avon and Simsbury to anticipate longer travel times, especially during lunch and dinnertime.

The new Raising Cane's location is at 546 Bushy Hill Rd. The police department said traffic could be heavy at times during the fast food chain's first week in business.

You'll only be able to access the restaurant through the Stop & Shop entrance on Bushy Hill Road. Police say drivers should follow posted signage and be prepared for delays.

Drivers are being advised to consider alternate routes, allow extra travel time and remain alert for pedestrians.

The restaurant is planning a series of giveaways for their grand opening on Sept. 10. A spokesperson said people can register for a chance to win free Cane's for a year. Guests must arrive at the new Simsbury location between 8 and 9 a.m. to enter. No purchase is necessary.

The first Raising Cane's in Connecticut opened earlier this year in Enfield. The food chain's opening drew hundreds of people and caused massive lines.

